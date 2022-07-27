 

Let’s Play For Honour: Kapi Natto

BY: Loop Sports
11:23, July 27, 2022
The tide has changed and every country has come prepared to play for honour of their countries, a passionate soccer strongman, John Kapi Natto said.

A proud man he is, the PNG Football President (PNGFA), Kapi Natto knows the national women’s soccer team will do well as they have reached the semi-final to play Samoa. 

“I challenge our women’s team to believe in themselves as they represent the country and go all out with strong determination to win the semi-final and into the grand final.

“While we are facing a crisis at home, several sporting groups have been competing around the region to showcase their talents and bring back victory. They are also affected by this crisis, but Sport is a bridge of pride, glory, and victory of a nation.” 

