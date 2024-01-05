Leka ready for Four Nations Series debut

Head Coach Annie Iamo said Leka has been impressive with the Sparrows Netball Club in the Port Moresby Netball Competition and deserves the representative honours at this event.

At training, Leka demonstrated her preparedness for the international competition and how well she can handle pressure. Mary Leka, one of the best young and upcoming prospects, understands her role in the team. She says she is ready to give her best shot.

“When I am given the chance to play I’ll give 110% to play good out there and get the girls up and going because I’ve got selected to be a shooter and all the pressure will be on me so I have to get those balls in the hoop,” said Leka.

Leka added that the senior players in the team have been supportive during training and preparation. She thanked all who have seen her through her Netball career including her parents and mentors.

Coach Iamo said some of her first-choice players withdrew from selection, but she was able to assemble a strong team. She is optimistic about her side and expects them to deliver results in Hong Kong.

Iamo said, “The girls have been going really well at training for the Hong Kong Series, we are expecting (a) win but we are (also) not taking anything for granted.”

The Four Nations Series is a World Netball-sanctioned event. It will be hosted in Hong Kong from January 10 to 13th. Participating countries include host Hong Kong, Brunei, Philippines and PNG.

The Pepes travel to Hong Kong this Sunday 7th January.