Legacy Torch Relay Tribute

Leading Aircraftwoman Sarah Negrin from 33 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley and Flight Lieutenant Brett Smith from 82 Wing, are among the dedicated torchbearers carrying the Legacy Flame.

Leading Aircraftwoman Sarah Negrin, stationed at RAAF Base Amberley, volunteered without hesitation to participate in the relay after learning about it at this year's Anzac Day service. Negrin expressed her excitement at the opportunity to not only witness the relay but also actively contribute to its historical significance.

She said, "I jumped at the chance to take part because, while viewing the relay would have been amazing in itself, actually having an opportunity to participate in uniform is pretty special and historical. The Australian Defence Force values mateship and teamwork, and by assisting the families supported by Legacy, we recognize and appreciate the endurance they have shown."

Flight Lieutenant Brett Smith, also from RAAF Base Amberley, shared his emotional connection to Legacy Australia. Having witnessed the invaluable support provided by Legacy, he understands its significance firsthand.

Flight Lieutenant Smith said, "I became aware of Legacy early in my service, and over the years, some of my friends, who've lost loved ones, now receive Legacy support to varying degrees. While there are many organizations that work with veterans, Legacy exists to take care of the ones we love the most after we're gone. If the worst were to happen to me, I would hope my family can rely on Legacy's support."

The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay involves more than 1500 torchbearers who will carry the Legacy Flame across 55 geographic locations over a six-month period.

It has already passed through cities like Brisbane and Ipswich and even included a special ceremony attended by King Charles III in London, where the only Legacy Club outside of Australia is located.

The relay will continue its journey through Australia, symbolizing Legacy's commitment and dedication over the past 100 years. The torchbearers will ultimately bring the Legacy Flame to Melbourne in November, marking the conclusion of the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay.