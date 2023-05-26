Legacy Cup postponed

However, the Legacy Cup match has now been postponed. Instead, the two teams meet for their regular Round 7 match at the Kalabond Oval in Kokopo, East New Britain.

The Legacy Cup contest will be historically significant match for both teams. Because, the match will be played in tribute to Papa Guria John Nightingale, Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, and the close connection between them as brother teams.

Team Manager for EMK Sepik Pride Bradly Simon says, “The Legacy Cup match is a tribute to John Nightingale of Rabaul Gurias who contributed a lot in supporting rugby league in East Sepik and the fruit of it is EMK Sepik Pride.

“Another reason being, Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare was raised in East New Britain Province and rose up to serve the country for many years.”

Bradly added that the EMK Sepik Pride is borne out of Agmark Rabaul Gurias. Therefore, the Legacy Cup will mean more to both teams as they prepare to face each other at Pora Oval.

The teams will play for the Legacy Cup in every first match of the season. The Cup match will serve as a reminder to players of both clubs and the supporters in the years to come. The first cup match will be played in Wewak.

The Legacy Cup, which was presented to Wewak Rugby Leagueby by Late Great Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, is presently being kept by his family.

Meanwhile, looking at the first ever match between them tomorrow at Kalabon Oval, Kokopo, the contest is expected to draw huge number of supporters because of their shared history.

Simon said the match will have a split crowd on the field. Some supporting Guria and others supporting Pride. He added that it feels like a homecoming for the boys and the team is looking forward for an entertaining match.