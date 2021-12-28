Lee’s Muay Thai Legacy Lives On

The Papua New Guinean Muay Thai champion’s conference was attended by former world kick boxing champion Stanley ‘Headhunter’ Nandex, his comrades, fighting associates, and fellow martial arts champions.

The PNG Muay Thai veteran champion passed on, on Wednesday 15 December at the Port Moresby General Hospital, after he had a heart attack during a gym session that morning.

At around 12:45 midday, Lee called his mother advising her that he had chest pains and asked to be picked up. When she arrived to pick him up, Lee’s mother noticed that he was in severe pain. He was rushed to the hospital. For 40 minutes medical staff attempted to resuscitate him. However he was pronounced dead at 2pm.

After the post mortem, the findings indicated that Lee was born with an absent left coronary artery. This is a rare birth defect as everyone is born with two coronary arteries, one on the left, and the other on the right. The coronary arteries supply blood to the right and left muscles of the heart. Lee survived 40 years on only one coronary artery; becoming a professional fighter and a champion.

“He shared a lot, not just his skills in martial arts, but also his experiences in life,” said Jerry Sarufa, Manager of Muay Thai Training Club.

“He paved the way for aspiring Muay Thai kickboxers of Papua New Guinea. A historic legacy,” added Sarufa.

Lee had a total of 143 fights, 132 wins and 1 draw over his 17 year career as a fighter. He now leaves behind his four WKBF belts which are now vacant for fighters to challenge to win.

He is survived by his wife Pauline and two children.

His Funeral service will be this Thursday 30 December at the Gordons Marimari Lutheran Church. Lee’s casket will then be flown to Mt Hagen, Western Highlands on January 1, 2022. From Kagamuga Airport, it will be transported to Jiwaka Province to overnight with the Garap family. The official handover of the Port Moresby Hauscry to the Simbu Hauscry, will commence the next day.

(Stanley ‘Headhunter’ Nandex (in suit), Muay Thai Training Club Manager Jerry Sarufa (second from left) and fellow fighting associates of the Muay Thai Training Club posing for a photo with Late Lee Henry Garap’s world championship belts during the Media Conference at Lamana Hotel. PICTURE BY JOACHIM LOLOK)