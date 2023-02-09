LeBron James breaks all-time NBA point-scoring record, passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Key points:

LeBron James scored the record-breaking shot in the third quarter of the match against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous record holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was courtside to witness his record being broken

The record had stood for over 38 years

Needing just 36 points to eclipse former Laker Abdul-Jabbar's tally of 38,387, James completed the record in the third quarter of the contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I just wanna say thank you to the Laker faithful, you guys are one of a kind," James said immediately after breaking the record.

"To be able to be in the presence of just a legend and great as Kareem, it means so much to me, it is very humbling.

"Everybody that's ever been a part of this, run with me the last 20-plus years, I just wanna say I thank you so much, because I wouldn't be me without y'all.

"All your help, all your passion, all your sacrifices help me get to this point.

LeBron James is now the highest point-scorer in NBA history. (Getty Images: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE)

"To the NBA … thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I've always dreamed about, and I would never ever in a million years dreamt this even better than it is tonight so, f*** man, thank you guys."

fter the match James, 38, told NBA on TNT that it was "surreal" and that he never set out to break the record.

"Once I saw the record get closer and closer … I said OK, it's possible."

But once it came, James was well aware of the target he was hoping to achieve to break the record, 38,388 — he even had it branded on the headphones he wore pre-game.

And so were the expectant, star-studded crowd, who were kept up to date with a running tally on the main scoreboard at the Crypto.com Arena, roaring its approval with every James involvement — none more so than when James re-entered the game in the third, needing just six points.

With celebrities including John McEnroe, Jay Z, Floyd Mayweather and Denzel Washington in the crowd — as well as James's mother, wife, daughter and sons — the supporters greeted every score with a fervent roar more in keeping with a play-off match than a regular mid-season contest.

Former record-holder Abdul-Jabbar was also sitting courtside, as he said he would until James broke the record, adding to the doubtless sense of occasion.

James had eight points in the first quarter then was at 20 points at half-time, needing 16 in the second half to make history.

LeBron James powered to the basket regularly. ( AP: Marcio Jose Sanchez )

In the third, James took off, nailing 10 points in his first stint on the court, before returning with two driving lay-ups to send the crowd into raptures as Abdul-Jabbar smiled and the Thunder took a timeout.

Abdul-Jabbar broke Wilt Chamberlain's record in 1984 with his trademark skyhook shot but James did not reciprocate with a tomahawk slam, instead landing a fade-away jumper with 10.9 seconds to go in the third.

LeBron James hit a fade-away jumper late in the third quarter for the Los Angeles Lakers to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 38-year-old NBA scoring record. ( Getty Images: NBAE/Andrew D. Bernstein )

James stood with his arms outstretched, before celebrating with supporters and family as the game momentarily paused to allow for a presentation to take place, including a tribute video.

Abdul-Jabbar and NBA commissioner Adam Silver then presented James with a ball, a symbolic passing of the torch from one Lakers legend to another.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar handed LeBron James a ball after James passed his all time NBA scoring total. ( Getty Images: Harry How )

"A record that has stood for nearly 40 years, which Kareem, many people thought would never be broken," Silver said, as the crowd chanted "M-V-P" and James blinked back tears.

"LeBron, you are the NBA's all-time scoring leader. Congratulations."

Australian Josh Giddey almost had a massive input to the occasion, when his stray elbow caught the all-time great in the eye in the opening quarter.

But James was able to continue — and did not let up all night.

James' record did inspire a fourth-quarter comeback from the Lakers, however, it was the Thunder who came away with the 133-130 victory.

To read more, click on this link

Story first published on ABC News Australia