League Challenge Kicks Off

The tournament aims to promote rugby league in Motu Koita villages and the Central Province.

The challenge started its three-day tournament in Port Moresby’s Konedobu Oval, 32 teams have been slotted in respective pools with four teams in each pool.

Motu Koita fielded 22 teams with the rest of the teams coming from Hiri East and West, Taurama and Joyce Bay.

Tournament Director, Vaieke Vani said with so much interest shown from various parts of NCD and Central, they were only able to take in 32 teams.

“We know our young people in the province love rugby league, so we wanted to host this event to promote the code and engage young people who are doing nothing or still on their work and school breaks,” said Vani.

He said the teams displayed good skills of footy today. Vani added that also participating and lifting the level of the games were players from suburban league competitions.

Vani said: “I am impressed of the turnout especially with the presence of players from both the Digicel Cup and the Hunters. It just goes to boost the level of the competition especially in its inaugural year.

The grand final will be played on Saturday where it will end with presentations and the winner to walk away with K26,500 as prize money.