Leaders show support

The game, witnessed by Enga Province Governor, Grand Chief Sir Peter Ipatas, showcased the exceptional skills of both teams. Not only did the match provide an exciting sporting spectacle, but it also served as a platform for leaders to demonstrate their support for the teams and their commitment to youth development.

Governor Sir Peter traveled to Kimbe on Friday to attend the match and returned on Sunday. His presence underscored the strong connection between Enga and Kimbe, as players from Kimbe have been selected to join the Enga Mioks in the past.

Recognizing this mutually beneficial relationship, Governor Ipatas contributed K50,000 to the Kimbe Cutters, in addition to presenting their earlier received cheques. He emphasized the importance of fostering a cooperative spirit and expressed gratitude for the support provided by Governor Sasindran Muthuvel and Talasea MP Freddie Kumai.

Governor Muthuvel extended his appreciation to Governor Ipatas for his presence at the game and his generous support of K50,000 to the Kimbe Cutters.

Muthuvel explained that the support was not solely for the Cutters but also aimed to nurture young talents who may later join the Enga Mioks in the Sir Ipatas Cup.

With the combined efforts of Governor Muthuvel, MP Kumai, and the Provincial Government, a total of K700,000 has been allocated to support the team. This funding will be utilized to motivate players, attract potential talents from schools, and create opportunities for young individuals to engage in meaningful activities.

Kumai highlighted the significance of supporting the Kimbe Cutters as part of the district's Youth and Development Program. He emphasized that engaging youths through sports, particularly rugby league, helps address law and order issues.

The funds provided by the district will contribute to the players' development and foster a sense of collective responsibility among the youth.

Kumai further expressed the hope that the players' performance would enable them to progress to higher levels of the sport, such as the PNG Hunters and even the NRL.

The Enga Mioks' victory over the Kimbe Cutters showcased the talent and competitive spirit of both teams. The game was not only an exhilarating sports event but also a testament to the commitment of leaders in supporting youth development and promoting law and order in the region.

The contributions from Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, Governor Sasindran Muthuvel, and Talasea MP Freddie Reu Kumai demonstrate their dedication to nurturing talents, motivating young individuals, and fostering unity through sports.

With their support, the Kimbe Cutters and Enga Mioks are poised for success in the National Digicel Cup Competition, while also inspiring more youth to engage in sports and become positive contributors to their communities.