LCA takes over stadium management

A lease agreement was signed today at the outdoor stadium between the Lae City Authority chief executive officer, Robin Calistus, and the Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation CEO, Albert Veratau.

Member for Lae and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, has always stressed on restoring Lae to its glory days; the days when families can enjoy the city and its benefits without fearing for their safety.

Apart from the infrastructural development that is changing the face of the city, under his leadership, the Lae City Authority is also looking at bringing public areas and recreational facilities under its management.

At today’s signing of a five-year lease agreement, Rosso emphasised that the residents of Lae need to enjoy well-maintained facilities, that was why the conversation was initiated with the Sports Minister, Don Polye, and the Sports Foundation, to let the LCA manage and maintain the stadium.

“I want to thank Mr Veratau and I’d like to extend a big thank you to Minister Polye,” said Rosso. “When we first talked about it, he said thank you and he worked closely with me to ensure that we got this over the line.

“It’s taken a couple of months to get the details done in the lease agreement but I can assure you that we’ll work closely to improve it,” he told Veratau. “Not for your benefit or my benefit; it’s for the people of Lae.

“I’d like everything that we run, we turn it into good organisations. Everything that we take over, we fix and manage well. The stadium will be similar. We’ll pump money into it, we’ll run it properly and I will demand the best from people working here.

“I will come down here myself, I will visit the place, like I do with everything.”

Rosso further assured the staff of the PNG Sports Foundation in Lae that they will not be affected by the change in management.