Latrell Mitchell’s brother loses almost 30kgs in pursuit of dream NRL debut at Rabbitohs

Shaquai Mitchell, 25, is now tipping the scales at below 120kgs just a few years removed from reportedly ballooning to 167kgs as he fought depression and anxiety.

Shaquai and Latrell were SG Ball teammates at the Roosters in 2014 when they won that competition together.

The prop played NSW Cup last year and has been flogging himself this summer, trying to convince Souths coach Jason Demetriou of keeping him around throughout the season on a $1000-a-week deal.

Demetriou said Shaquai would get game time in the Rabbitohs’ first trial against the Cowboys in Cairns on February 19.

None of the Rabbitohs’ grand final side will feature in that game but if Shaquai impresses he could line up alongside his brother in the Charity Shield the following week.

Demetriou says Mitchell has “NRL potential”, according to the SMH.

“He’s certainly got the skill set, and he’s now got himself into shape to become that,” he said.

“He still has a fair bit of work to do, he knows that, and this pre-season wasn’t about him trying to prove to us he will be ready to play in the NRL in round one. It was about him showing us he’s on the right path and potentially able to play in the NRL.

“He played in our NSW Cup side last year, he wanted to give his footy career another crack, he lost a lot of weight and we saw enough in him to give him a full pre-season to see what kind of shape he can get himself into.

“To his credit, he’s been first class, dropped a lot of weight, moves really well and has good skill levels for a big man – his skill level is as good as any one of our middle forwards.

“Shaq understands the opportunity in front of him because he didn’t make the most of the one he had before. It doesn’t matter if you succeed or fail, it’s a matter of making sure you don’t live with any regrets.”