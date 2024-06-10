Lahanis winger suspended

He is not eligible to play in any sanctioned competition until after April 28, 2027.

Kafare was charged with detrimental conduct which involved him making deliberate and unnecessary contact with a match official, during the match against WNBPG Kimbe Cutters earlier this season.

The Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition Judiciary handed down the appropriate penalty, following a referral by the Match Review Committee.

“This type of behaviour towards our match officials is an extremely serious matter. They should never be treated in this manner, as a game and organisation we will never tolerate it. The independent Judiciary process reinforced this position. We have worked closely with the club since the incident. I would like to commend the club for how they have dealt with this matter,” said General Manager of Pathways and Performance Tony Archer.

A focus of the 2024 season has seen an increase vigilance on foul play in the competition. In the first 8 rounds over 60 players have been charged and suspended with various on-field offences.

“We will continue to work hard on identifying foul play incidents in matches. We have seen the referees correctly sin bin and send off several players for foul play incidents. Many of these incidents occur because of the tackling technique they are using.

"We will continue to develop the skills of our coaches and players through education whilst still holding players responsible for their on-field action,” Archer added.