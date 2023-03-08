Lagona shows class in JT9s

Lagona who was sacked from the national women’s team, before the 2022 RLWC again showed her speed and elusiveness throughout the contest.

The Vadavada United women got off to a flyer at the Moresby South stadium keeping their opponents scoreless until the dying minutes of the contest. The main driver of course was Lagona who is back in the country after her misdemeanor.

While keeping a cool head after all the negative adversities Joanne single handedly got Vadavada girls home today. She said it’s good to be back playing footy again with the girls.

Joanne said though she did not play to her full potential her main role today was just to organize and provide direction on the field.

Regarding all the hype and talk about her linking up with the Brisbane Broncos women’s team, Lagona said the story was blown out of context, though the club expressed showed interest in securing her services. Other than that, there’s also interest from other clubs but she couldn’t elaborate further.