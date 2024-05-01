Lae tennis head into finals

Lae Tennis Club president, Glenn Cabasug said the bad weather has been a concern for them during the tournament. He anticipates good weather to run the semi-final matches in divisions A and B.

Cabasug Lae has experienced rain that has interrupted the progress of the tournament. He added that if the weather doesn’t improve, the semifinals may be pushed to Thursday 2nd May.

The LTC tournament has host players in divisions A and B with the top four teams in each division vying for the glory claiming the LTC championship title.

Boroko Motors, Bismark Maritime, Papindo and Nanolight made the top four in Division A. The Boroko Motors who had an undefeated run throughout the regular competition will take on the fourth-place finish Bismark Maritime while second-place Papindo plays third-place finish Nanolight.

The defending champions, Express Freight Management missed the finals along with Trans-Pacific Industries who couldn’t make the cup for finals.

The Group B semi-final matches will see Paradise Garments going up against Chemica and Truka against Prima Small Goods.

Newcomers in the competition, Paradise Garments and Chemica, have made the most in their first year in the tournament; hence setting up an exciting head-to-head match in the finals.

He further thanked all the teams participating in the tournament.