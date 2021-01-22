Lae softball set to go

President Lindsay Pulu extended his appreciation to Digicel PNG for stepping in with K6,000 and merchandise for the association.

The family-oriented sport of softball needs all the help it can get.

President Pulu highlighted their challenges after receiving a dummy cheque of K6,000 from Digicel on Friday January 22nd.

“Being an amateur sport, sponsorship has obviously been one of our biggest challenges,” he said. “That’s why with this support from Digicel, it’s a huge help. Traditionally, we were basically funding ourselves via player registrations and club affiliations.”

Set to start on Saturday January 30th, the Lae softball preseason has seen a good increase in women’s teams. Pulu said in the last season, they only had four women’s teams while the number has increased to seven this year. Additionally, the men’s division has eight teams with the inclusion of a new team in the Kikila Cats Softball Club.

Apart from Kikila Cats, the NGI Softball Club is making a comeback five years after exiting the competition.

(Lae Softball Association president, Lindsay Pulu, receiving the dummy cheque from Digicel Morobe’s general manager, Shaunna Imatana, in the presence of LSA members)