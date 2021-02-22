Lae softball clubs vie for trophy

Top clubs will be giving their all this Saturday to claim the silverware.

The Digicel Lae Softball Association 2021 preseason has slowly been picking up pace since starting on January 30th.

After four weekends, four top teams are looking forward to bringing home the trophy.

In the men’s division, the Admiralty Marlins are leading the competition with 19 points, followed closely behind by the Bismark Softball Club on 18.

The Bismark men, who initially started off lower on the point’s ladder, have aggressively dominated the field and proven that they should not be taken lightly.

In the women’s division, traditional champions, Islands Salvage and Towage Manolos, have started off on shaky ground with the team yet to find its momentum. Stormers, on the other hand, are having a great preseason, showing strength in both batting and fielding.

During their decider over the weekend, the Stormers blew over the Tigers 12-3. This cemented their spot for the grand final on Saturday, February 27th, against the Admiralty Marlins.

Thrilling matches are promised for this weekend at the Eriku Oval.

(A Stormers’ bat sends the ball flying at the Eriku Oval during their weekend clash with the Tigers)