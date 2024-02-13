Lae Softball back

Softball fraternities in Lae City are being encouraged to get out of hibernation and come out to enjoy their favourite family-oriented sport in this case softball.

After COVID-19, softball is one sport making a slow comeback in Lae with mixed softball games at the Eriku softball diamonds.

Lae Softball Association President Lindsey Pulu has mobilized several clubs in and around the city to get the sport up and running.

Pulu said they have been running mixed games over the past three weeks with good turnouts so far with special emphasis on encouraging young boys and girls to come out and learn softball.

Pulu said last weekend is the final fun game and thereafter players will form 6 teams at the maximum but not limited to kick start the proper season. He clarified that a proper season of mixed slow pitch will be rolled out for at least 2 weekends in a round-robin format.

Pulu expects traditional LSA clubs to take the lead in fielding teams. He said so far three teams have confirmed participation in the proper season slow pitch mix challenge including 2 teams from the Marlins club and one from the Puma Energy Company. He said based on assessments so far this would be the timeline leading into the 2024 proper season fast pitch season for both men and women respectively.