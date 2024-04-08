Lae Schools Rugby League begins journey

PNG NRL Bid Junior Development Program Manager in Lae, Charlie Tikaro announced today in the presence of selected students in age categories under 15, 17 and 19 boys and open girls.

Tikaro congratulated the selected students, who turned up at the Lae Secondary school today receiving PNGNRL bid merchandise witnessed by parents and guardians. They signed off on necessary documents as requirements to participate in the junior elite development program.

Lae like other regional centres follows suit from NCD schools initiating the program last year.

Tikaro highlighted most importantly this is the time when parents partake with the selected students and get to know the program better and where they fit in as parents.

Lae PNGNRL Bid Junior Development Coach, Dennis Mialls reminded the selected students that their dream journey begins now.

Mialls said it will take more than just rugby league as the concept drives the message of discipline to be paramount.

“Discipline at home, at school, and in the rugby league field,” Mialls said.

Assistant Coach Wesley Kalipe stressed the importance of understanding all requirements from medical waiver, player profiling and code of conduct that has been provided to the selected students and conforming to the guidelines.

The training program for the selected students begins this week in preparation for the national junior championship in Goroka later in the year.