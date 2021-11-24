Lae Schools League Grand Final

This Saturday 10 teams will be showcased in the 2021 Lae Schools rugby league grand final in various divisions.

Assistant Coordinator Newton Maneka said 4-Mile Primary and Igam Primary clash in the under 14 Primary schools, followed by 4-Mile Primary again against Omili Primary school in the under 16 primary school grandfinal.

Maneka said the Secondary schools category kicks off with the under 18 open girls followed by the Under 16 secondary category between Lae Secondary 1 and Busu Secondary. Then Lae Secondary takes on Busu Secondary in the under 18 boys’ grandfinal for 2021.

Lae Schools Rugby League Coordinator Dennis Mialls said indeed this year has been tough but they managed to produce promising results to stay on top of their game compared to the rest of the country.

Mialls thanked Lae City Authority for sponsoring the schools program withK20,000, the Lae Biscuit Company and Prima Small goods continuing to be an integral supporter of the Lae Schoolboys Rugby League over the coming years.