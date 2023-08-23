Lae rugby club announces sponsors

The companies have come together as platinum sponsors to support the club’s growth, development and community initiatives.

“We welcome TWM Group and IROK Services as our platinum sponsors,” said Adam Steven Orong, the president of Pirates Rugby Union Club.

“This partnership will greatly benefit the larger community here in Lae, both on and off the field.”

TWM Group and IROK Services share a vision of nurturing local talent, promoting healthy lifestyles and creating a positive sports culture that resonates with the “rugby values” of integrity, respect, solidarity, discipline and passion.

“Our partnership with the Pirates Rugby Union Club aligns perfectly with our core values of community empowerment and promoting excellence,” stated Michael Chan – Group CEO of TWM Group and IROK Services.

“As we embark on this partnership with Pirates, let us remember that we are not just investing in a sport, but in the future of our community.

“We want to see PNG rugby succeed in the future, but to do that we need to build the foundation first, which is at the club level. Through effective development pathways, we hope to see Lae Pirates produce talent that can one day reach the global stage and make our club, our province and our country proud.”

TWM Group is an integrated solutions service provider of essential services, including waste and water, manpower and skill development.

IROK Services is a shipping and logistics business and a sister company to the TWM Group. IROK Services has been managing and operating coastal passenger and cargo shipping services for 5 years and provides a vital and essential service link between urban centres and remote community populations, helping to support and enhance the livelihood of local businesses and communities.