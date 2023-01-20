Lae MP satisfied with changes

“Lae has experienced some very fundamental changes that have impacted on our community, including administrative changes to fix the way Lae city is run,” he stated.

“It’s run by a proper board, something similar to NCDC.

“Now I sit as the chairman of the Lae City Authority board and we’re making certain the bureaucratic machinery is run a lot better.”

Alluding to the Lae Urban Local Level Government, Rosso said the manpower of 800 people who used to run the city has been reduced to less than 100, saving millions in Kina.

“And most of that money now is being spent on infrastructure within the city and services direct to our people, especially our taxpayers.

“The city of Lae now has more roads being concreted and sealed, suburbs like Two-Mile, Three-Mile and Four-Mile, Tent City and Kamkumung.

“That program will continue for the next four years, as long as I’m the Member for Lae.

“Every suburb, your turn will come. Every arterial road, your turn will come.

“As soon as I have money budgeted, we will continue the upgrade and sealing of all our roads.”