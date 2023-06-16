Lae MP applauds fishing club

This year, from March 31st to April 9th, the Lae Game Fishing Club hosted the 46th GFA PNG National Game Fishing Titles attracted anglers and boats from Port Moresby, Rabaul, Kimbe, Madang and as far as Australia to Lae.

The nine-day challenge provided an opportunity for visitors to not just troll their lines in the waters of Morobe but also experience their hospitality and cultures, and what Lae and its people have to offer in terms of business and tourism.

“Many of our city residents and members of the public do not know what the organisers do with the fish caught and brought to shore for point scoring,” said Rosso.

“When out at sea, there’s a lot of fish being caught and then released back into the ocean; tag and release.

“Tag and release is a form of catch and release fishing in which the angler attaches a tag to the fish, records data such as date, time, place, weight and type of fish on a standardised card, and submits this card to the games committee.

“Only those fish that are brought to shore are being weighed, collected and stored in the refrigerator.”

The fish are then collected and processed into 20kg boxes by Lings Freezer as a part of their sponsorship of the Lae event. From this year, 800kg of fish were packaged in 20kg boxes.

The committee then reached out to community-based organisations around Lae. The organisations that received the processed fish from the 2023 titles were;

ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital

Buimo CIS prisoners

The Salvation Army

Catholic Church

Haus Clare

Cancer council

Lae City Mission

Lae Fire Brigade

“On behalf of the people of Lae, I would like to thank the Lae Game Fishing Club for a great initiative in giving back to our people of Lae,” said the Lae MP.

“This is the partnership that I am encouraging and promoting in our city that we work together hand in hand to change our home, Lae.

“Thank you also to our people of Lae for the wonderful hospitality and support given throughout the successful staging of the game fishing titles.

“Lae is poised to host visitors from all over PNG and abroad. We need to maintain the right attitude and mindset and become a shining example for people all over the country.

“Thank you to the anglers for visiting Lae and we look forward in seeing you again in our city soon.”