 

Lae kick starts 2023-2024 Ipatas Cup

BY: Nicholas Levi
09:49, December 29, 2023
The biggest off season rugby league in Papua New Guinea kicked off yesterday in Lae City, signaling the start of the hyped National Gaming Control board Ipatas Cup challenge (NGCBIC).

The 2023-2024 challenge also marks NGCB’s inaugural sponsorship announced during last year’s Ipatas Cup grand final. 

So far a good start for the Lae leg of the challenge, according to tournament coordinator John Milba. 

Milba acknowledged Lae City for taking the lead in kicking off the 2023-2024 NGCB Ipatas Cup and the rest of the other designated venues to follow through in the coming days. 

Day 1 results for the Lae challenge saw Beyond Dogs thrash Ahi Warriors 42-0, and Morobe Pride defeated Blue Heelers 26-14 points in game two.

14B Pirates held on to beat Morobe Country 14-12 narrowly, and 1134 Spartans managed a two-point 16-14 win against City Kingsmen, ending the day one challenge. 

The three-day Lae challenge continues tomorrow (29 Dec 2023). It ends this Saturday in a round-robin format comprising eight teams. 

The teams finishing top of the ladder with the most accumulated points earn the pass to proceed to the tournament's next stage. 

