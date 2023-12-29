Lae kick starts 2023-2024 Ipatas Cup

The 2023-2024 challenge also marks NGCB’s inaugural sponsorship announced during last year’s Ipatas Cup grand final.

So far a good start for the Lae leg of the challenge, according to tournament coordinator John Milba.

Milba acknowledged Lae City for taking the lead in kicking off the 2023-2024 NGCB Ipatas Cup and the rest of the other designated venues to follow through in the coming days.

Day 1 results for the Lae challenge saw Beyond Dogs thrash Ahi Warriors 42-0, and Morobe Pride defeated Blue Heelers 26-14 points in game two.

14B Pirates held on to beat Morobe Country 14-12 narrowly, and 1134 Spartans managed a two-point 16-14 win against City Kingsmen, ending the day one challenge.

The three-day Lae challenge continues tomorrow (29 Dec 2023). It ends this Saturday in a round-robin format comprising eight teams.

The teams finishing top of the ladder with the most accumulated points earn the pass to proceed to the tournament's next stage.