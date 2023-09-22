Lae to host karate tournament

On Thursday, September 21st, members of the different karate clubs in Lae met at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium’s volleyball complex to submit their name lists, entry and participation fees in preparation for this weekend’s karate tournament.

Tournament director, Sensei Rickinson Mekere, who is also the president of the Morobe Karate Association, said as per the PNG Karate-Do Federation calendar, Lae was scheduled to host the open title last week but due to unforeseen challenges, the event will be staged this week.

“For three years, because of COVID-19 we did not run any competition,” said the PNG karate fighter.

“So, we want to revive karate for this year.

“The competition will lead up to the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands. Some of the teams from Port Moresby will be coming. We have a lot of clubs coming out from Wau and Ramu Sugar, hopefully from Wewak as well. We won’t be surprised to see Kimbe and New Ireland – if they make it tomorrow.

“This competition is just a lead-up to the Pacific Games. Selection has already been done by the PNG Olympic Committee. This is just a refresher and should prepare them for the Games in November.”

Sensei Mekere said they are expecting 12 teams to take part, which should equate to 150 participants. At least 7 of the teams will be from Lae.

John Nelson Warinak is a senior student, called sempai, from the Lahi Shito-ryu Karate Club. He started his training in 2013 and is ecstatic that competition has resumed.

“It’s good that we’re having a competition like this to bring it back up to speed from what it used to be before COVID. I am looking forward to it and I am happy that there’s a lot of clubs also taking part for us to have a very memorable championship here in Lae.

“I will be representing my club, the Lahi Shito-ryu Karate here in Lae, (where we train) at the stadium.

“I’m currently in the 75kg category.”

The tournament is open to the public, with the gate fee set at K5.