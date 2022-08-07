Lae City FC Set For Today’s Clash

Lae City FC plays its second match against AS Venus of Tahiti today (Sunday 07th August 2022) at 1pm.

AS Venus currently leads the Group A pool with 1 win so far.

Lae City FC has 1 draw from their first match and has to win this second match in order to stay in the competition.

Head Coach Bob Morris is happy with his pack so far, and has realigned them from Game 1.

So far, lead up training in Auckland has been favourable with the team having enough time to acclimatise and have a good feel of the international standard synthetic soccer pitches.

OFC has made it possible for Lae City FC to train in two different venues so far.

Former PNG international and New Zealand based, Maurie Wasi, now a local soccer coach in Auckland, has come in to assist since the team arrived.

Wasi has given his support both on and off the field, getting the team prepared for training and game day. He has also been supportive in providing logistical support as well as accommodating other needs that the team requires.

“Lae City FC is very thankful to Wasi for coming out and giving a helping hand to the team during this tournament,” said the team management.

Lae City FC (TOTI) is supported by Lae Biscuit Company as the main sponsor.