Lae City FC Represents PNG

Lae City FC is in Pool A with AS Venus of Tahiti, Galaxy FC of Vanuatu and Central Coast FC of Solomon Island.

The team departs Port Moresby tomorrow, Saturday 30th July for New Zealand via Australia.

Lae City FC matches kicks off on August 4th against Galaxy FC then meets AS Venus on 7th August followed by Central Coast on 10th August.

In Pool B is Fiji’s Rewa FC, Hienghène Sport of New Caledonia, Nikao Sokattak FC from the Cook Islands and Auckland City FC of New Zealand.

With just days counting down, the onus will be on Emmanuel Simon, Ronald Warisan, Obert Bika and Jacob Sabua teaming up with a vibrant infusion of current Lae City FC team members to produce results.

They are and have been Lae City FC from the inception of the Lae Biscuit Company becoming the franchise owner of the club taking over from Lae City Dwellers.

Come Sunday, Simon leads the Lae City FC as captain assisted by Warisan, Bika and Sabua to the IOFC qualifiers in New Zealand for the sixth time.

These four have represented PNG equally on the international stage and continue to do so at the club level through the Lae City FC.

They all have made their mark in the recent PNG Kapuls outing in Qatar OFC qualifiers, and this time representing their local club overseas, as the PNG’s champion club.