Lae City FC confident for finals meet

At the end of a 10-round normal season ending last year, Lae City FC came out on top claiming the minor premiership with nine wins, one draw and no loss.

Captain Emmanuel Simon is adamant Lae City FC will maintain the momentum to stay on top of their game.

Simon said backed by progressive results of this season, the team heads into the finals race tomorrow with the same attitude and a positive mindset.

He added though the team will be without the services of the Komolong brothers, the spirit in the camp is high and the boys can’t wait for game day.

Lae City FC current highest goal scorer, Albert Junior Morgan partners Jonathan Allen upfront and flanked by Bruce Tiampo and Mathew David ready to shake the nets.

Simon will lead the onslaught and calling the shots with the help of Elliude Fugre and Jacob Sabua.

Philip Steven comes in as the first line of defence for lanky goal keeper Ronald Warisan and relies on Walbo Komuna, Gabby Yanum and Thomas Yagum to push off the rivalry.

The match is scheduled for 3pm at the 11 mile PNGFA Soccer Academy.