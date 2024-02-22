Lae Charity Golf to start

The inaugural Kumul Petroleum Charity Golf Challenge was launched last year, where K368,000 was raised to support the cancer treatment facility at the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital.

KPHL said this was at least K100,000 more than the Port Moresby challenge due to the massive support received from the business houses in Morobe Province, including golf clubs in Madang, Ramu and the highlands region. In total, 50 Ambrose teams participated in the 2023 challenge.

Chairman of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority board, David Wissink, extended their appreciation to KPHL for their support since the signing of their K15 million Memorandum of Understanding in August 2020.

“And over that time there has been a lot of renovations to the cancer facility – there is still a lot of work to do – but our goal is to get our only equipment up and running so people could receive radiation treatment. I understand the radiation source should be available by the second week of March.”

Wissink said while it would have been beneficial to have the radioactive source for the cobalt-60 machine in the country sooner, requirements had to be met, especially when it comes to moving radiation materials around the world. These guidelines are set by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He further outlined that from the K368,000 that was raised last year, over K298,000 was used to buy critical drugs and consumables for the cancer unit, especially chemotherapy drugs.

Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry representative, Nellie McLay, whilst thanking KPHL for the partnership, extended a call to business houses to support the cause.

“I appeal to all the companies and corporate bodies who are in Lae and Morobe Province, and wherever you are, come and support this tournament because it’s here to help our people.

“It’s important that we all support it to fight cancer, to prevent cancer.