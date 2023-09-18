Lae abuzz with celebrations

Cultural performances, live bands, food stalls and arts and craft markets were hosted concurrently at the Lae Botanical Gardens, DCA beachfront, the University of Technology and Butibam Village. Even each ward within Lae district hosted mini shows as funding was given to respective councillors by the Lae City Authority.

Despite the heavy downpour on Saturday, September 16th, a large number of residents took part in the provincial government’s usual Independence Day commemoration at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium.

From the stadium, some residents moved down to the DCA Beachfront for the Coke PNG Food Fest.

Regional activation manager for the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Julie Asa-Fale, said the food fest was run in the main centres of PNG, including the nation’s capital, Mt Hagen and Kokopo.

“We’re teaming up with our renowned local chefs or local SMEs, like in Lae, we have three different SME mamas. We have Boss LAEdy Burgers, we have Haus Cook and Eve’s Bake. We also have Shirl’s Tailoring, who’s selling all her merchandise and kolos for independence.”

Residents got to win exclusive Coke merchandise when they bought food and three cans of 330ml Coke.

Games were set up at the venue with entertainment provided by Lae-based singer, Percy Aaron, and break dancer, Jackson Tasol.

It was the first time local SMEs were included in the food fest, with Asa-Fale saying they anticipate a bigger event on Christmas.

“It’s all about family,” she stated.