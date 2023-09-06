Lae’s new driving range

It was the DPM’s first time to swing a golf club to officially open the range after the second day of the PNG Senior Open tournament.

After getting a few pointers from one of the Australian professionals, Rosso opened the driving range with a hit, followed by Lae Golf Club president, Phil Hommelhoff.

The opening paved the way for four of the pro golfers to compete for the K5,000 ‘longest straightest drive’.

Hommelhoff said the range has become a reality after being proposed three years ago.

“The driving range is being funded by business houses here in Lae,” he said. “We went to business houses like we normally do, and of course, everybody jumped on board to help us construct this, which is fantastic. And they are JV constructions, TrakPro jumped on board pretty quickly, Brian Bell Electrical and NGA Electrical.

“There is also some sponsorship activities for naming rights on the driving range, which we’ve got out front.

“The purpose of the driving range, as part of the club, is to – in the very near future – have a split membership, as a sports club membership. So, you’ll have a full golfing membership where you’re entitled to everything in the clubhouse and sports club membership, where you have balls and staff support, driving range and the club house, of course, with the exception of playing golf.”

Hommelhoff further said the new driving range also presents an opportunity for schools to bring students to take practice swings.

A driving range is an area or facility where golf swings can be practised.