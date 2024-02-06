Kumul #139 Kouoru laid to rest

Fulfilling his wish to be buried beside his late mother and where he originated from since childhood.

At 19 years of age, young Joshua left his village for the city and grew up in Koki. The people along the coastal villages of Keuru, Keakea, Aivau including Orokolo both coastal and inland attended late Joshua's funeral to show their last respects, an emotional farewell to the rugby league star.

Kouoru was given recognition by acting Gulf Governor and Ihu LLG president Charles Maiu on behalf of Chris Haiveta at the Kerema Town Sports oval and organized by Gulf Provincial Administration, Provincial Sports Coordinator Ake Maeaoka to a legend who hoisted the flag of Gulf and PNG at the international stage.

A lap of honour was accorded around the Kerema Sports Oval where he started his rugby league career walking a hundred kilometres for two hours to play rugby league.

Kouoru brothers Gideon, Haoda, and the late Joshua created history with a set of three siblings representing PNG, a special and unique achievement that the village tribesmen and women have pride in.

Late Joshua’s close cousin, Abel Koivi said the Kouoru brothers Gideon, Haoda, and late Joshua were simple village boys who donned the Kumul jumper with pride for the village, Gulf and PNG.