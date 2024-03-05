Kulaka West Claim Cup

Defending champions and early favourites Homeland Saints of Mt Hagen unfortunately fell short of defending a back-to-back championship succumbing to a close 16-12 loss to Kulaka West at the Lae Rugby League Oval last Sunday.

The men from Banz lifted the Ipatas Cup for the first time a testament to their determination, commitment, and hard work coming through a mercy pass entry at the discretion of the tournament organizers.

The mercy pass is awarded to a team each from the provincial challenges having shown great courage and determination to survive the competition.

Kulaka West Captain Job Kar continues to allude reaching the title fight was more than a gamble knowing never was it the easy way to get into the challenge.

Though being the second best rated team from the provincial challenges, Kar said the labelling became the motivation for getting past the tournament stages and eventually claiming their first Ipatas Cup grand final.

NGCB Ipatas Cup director Sam Koi has lauded all 108 teams taking part in the challenge nationwide thanking them for maintaining the spirit of the challenge despite minor setbacks.

Koi commended the NGCB and Enga Provincial Government and Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, Kumul Mineral Holdings Limited, and Mineral Resource Enga for backing of the tournament throughout its duration.

Koi said as always, every year the Ipatas Cup is bigger and better, the added opportunity for all rugby administrators in PNG and especially the Digicel Cup franchises to scout talents.

Kulaka West claimed the 2023-2024 NGCB Ipatas Cup and was rewarded K50 000 while runner-up Homeland Saints settled for K25 000.

On third placing is Prum Panthers of Enga awarded K15 000 and Kindeng Storms of Jiwaka cashing out on K10 000 at 4th placing.