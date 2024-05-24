KSS guards trained on basic firefighting skills

Other security firms in the country have been urged to follow suit in order to equip their guards with lifesaving skills in fire-fighting and emergency.

Another 300 guards from Koli Security Solutions will be taking up fire training to improve their asset protection skills. The first 11 guards were trained and are now certified fire fighters.

“We have been planning to run fire training for some time now. The concept of running the fire training is to ensure that we have guards trained so we are equipped front liners in properties, we take care of properties and it is very important that the first responders on the ground will be security guards.

“For now, we brought in eleven participants who have gone through this training and are now certified firefighters providing security services on the ground at client locations and will be taking care of any fire emergency issues.”

First Inspector from the PNG Fire Service, Lua Roa Jnr acknowledged Koli Security Solution and said they are the second security firm that have reached out to PNG Fire Services. He said these trainings are called commercial trainings, were they go out to stakeholders upon their request and run basic Firemanship training under voluntary firefighting. Another is the fire evacuation drill and pre-planning of the Emergency Control Organization where they plan for the organization’s fire wardens.

“We run these kinds of first aid firefighting drill which consists of how to use the fire extinguisher and making sure that we teach participants the stages of fire. Fire safety is a shared responsibility, therefore we are trying our best to educate citizens to know fire safety."