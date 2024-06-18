Kote using Oceania meet as learning curve

He has vowed to use the trip as a learning experience to develop his throwing technics and boost his javelin throws.

Kote hails from Simberi Island. He was part the development squad based at the National Sports Institute in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province. The squad included fellow throwers Isaiah Burgess and Ethan Manning who made their debut at the recent Suva meet.

Traveling out of the country for this first ever international event, the Oceania Athletics Championships is a dream come true for the young New Irelander who only took up the sport two years ago. He is relishing his journey so far in athletics.

Kote said coming from the outlying Simberi Island, representing his family on the international stage for the first time, is a real privilege. Kote said coming this far took a lot of hard work, dedication, and sleepless night and it is paying off.

He said competing against athletes with higher ranking at the Oceania Championships is an opportunity to learn new throwing technics and see how athletes prepare themselves before big events.

After the Fiji trip, Kote boldly said the Fiji trip won’t be his last. He has big dreams to hopefully one day make the Olympics.

After the Oceania meet, Kote is now looking forward to preparing for the next Pacific Games.