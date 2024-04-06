Kone Sharks successfully revived

Head Coach of Kone Sharks, Felix Biyama was pleased with his side for putting in a great effort to restore pride to the team that was once a big-name rugby club in the Nation’s Capital.

“I am really grateful that the club has come about. We have revived the club from its death, from the beginning to what it is now.

“Kone Sharks used to play in the early 50s and 60s but the club actually died out because of some issues – players and management wise.

“The children of the pioneer players actually got together last year and entered the sevens competition. The girls made to the bowl finals in the last sevens tournament here but for this years’ Sports Tok Sevens, they decided to put in commitment and came this far,” said Biyama.

The club is relatively new in many respects. Players from different rugby clubs in the in the city (Port Moresby) came together and formed the team. The inclusion of representative players in the likes of Marie Biyama who is the coach’s daughter helped motivate the team.

Coach Biayam said, “It’s just a new team. Most of the players are from the other clubs but came together - the club is more like a break away from Harllies.

“We had a few representative players as well and it’s the first ever grand final win for the girls team in the second heat in the rugby sevens tournament.”

Coach Biyama is anticipating more success for the girls and at the same time bringing in a boy's team into the competition because, in the last two years, they did not register a team in the men’s divisions (Under 20 and Open).

Biyama calls for former Kone Sharks players, or their sons and daughters to support him rebuild the rugby club together.