Kondo women ballers rep Dei

The team is made up of young female basketballers from Kondo Pina community on the border of Jiwaka and Western Highlands Province.

Since the National Souths Basketball tournament started in 2008, the Kondo East Souths women’s basketball team have been regulars for eight consecutive tournaments.

Captain Magdalene Unagi said Kondo East is made up of young girls from village who engage in sports and have a purpose in life rather being idle in the community.

Magdalene said while majority of the team are based in Port Moresby, the experience is rubbing off on the girls from the village.

She said some of the girls play rugby league; getting them to play basketball provides another pathway to succeed in sports.

Magdalene said it’s been a journey bringing the team this far from humble beginnings. Her father was behind the formation of the team, to help reduce illegal peer group activities in the village.