Komolong returns home after surgery

The champion defender went under the blade in the hands of doctor Papakostas from Greece who did a good job.

After the surgery, Alwin spent a night in the hospital. Upon a further check-up with the Physio and Doctors, he was given the rehabilitation plans and was discharged from hospital.

Alwin’s visit to Aspetar in Qatar, the well renowned Sport Medicine and Rehabilitation Center in the world, has been a success, as he has been doing well. Alwin is still in the rehab and is anticipating quick recovery.

The Lae City FC defender’s aim now is to follow the rehabilitation plans he was given and see out his time in the rehab as he eyes to represent PNG once more in the upcoming Pacific Games in November in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

The PNG Kapuls Captain thanked the people involved in the fundraising program he had hosted for his medical bills and those willing hearts who have contributed towards his trip for surgery. He extends his thanks to fans and others who have sent him kind messages while he was away.

Komolong helped his side, Lae City FC to another National Championship Title early this year against the rival club, Hekari United FC in Port Moresby.

Prior to that, he captained the PNG Kapuls team in the Melanesian Spearhead Group Prime Ministers Cup in Port Vila, Vanuatu where they defeated Fiji 1-0 to take the Cup home to PNG