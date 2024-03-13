Komolong, Gunemba omitted from national team

Papua New Guinea Head Coach Warren Moon announced a 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA Series in Sri Lanka. The squad comprises most of the regulars but without the veteran players.

Commenting on this, Moon said the door is still open for them and other players for the Nations Cup in June and also the World Cup qualifier at the end of this year.

Coach Moon urged those players who did not make the team to continue to work hard stay fit and be ready to perform in the training camp in preparation for the Nations Cup and the World Cup qualifier.

Moon said he is confident that the squad he assembled has players who can compete against teams who have European players on their sides.

Moon’s squad includes Goal keepers - Ronald Warisan and Dave Tomare, Vagi Koniel. Daniel Joe, Godfrey Haro, Kenneth Ara, Karo Kila, Kolu Kepo, Philip Steven, Sylvester Luke Wafihunia, Peter Dabinyaba Jnr making up the defensive line.

Midfielders – Emmanuel Simon, Yagi Yasasa, Troy Dobbin, Oberth Simon, Patrick Aisa. Lining up in the forwards include; Nigel Dabinyaba, Obert Bika, Ati Kepo, Tommy Semi, Lee Faunt Navu, Jess Grese, Rex Naime.

The Sri Lanka trip is a breakthrough for PNG football to compete with other nations around the globe through the FIFA Series Sri Lanka edition. It is a big year ahead for the PNG men’s national team.