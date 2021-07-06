 

Kokopo League Kicks-off

BY: Terry Longbut
18:20, July 6, 2021
Kokopo City Rugby League season proper kicked off last Saturday at the Kalabond oval, with the men’s A Grade, U20 and women’s divisions participating.

The games started with the pre-season grand final between Takubar Brothers and Snax Kokopo Muruks in a nail biter that saw Muruks coming out victors by one point 9-8 at fulltime.

In other A Grade matches, Toma Lions defeated Gelegele Panthers 12-8 and Warangoi Storm 14 beat Royals 6.

Kokopo City League Administrator, Mellie Tamlik has again thanked all the clubs for their sacrifice and commitment in turning up for their games despite the long distances.

Week two of the season proper continues this weekend.

