Kokopo 9s set for this weekend

In line with the Kokopo City League calendar 2023, the tournament will run over three weekends from the 11th to the 25th March and will feature both men and women’s teams from Kokopo, Rabaul, Gazelle and Pomio districts.

The Agmark Kokopo City League 9s challenge is an initiative of the newly elected City League Executive under President Nicole Kamara.

The 9s tournament would be used as a launch pad, to bring some life back to the local league, after being domain for the past two years, due to the pandemic.

Kokopo City League Vice President, Markus Kaugla since registration opened, 10 clubs with two teams each, have been confirmed for the men’s division, while registration still open for the women with 6 clubs confirmed so far.

Markus said the men’s teams are placed in four pools:

In pool-A: Foreign Brothers 2(Kokopo), TN Lions 1(Gazelle),Kinabot Piggies (Kokopo) Ulapia Knights(Kokopo),Page Park Cowboys 1(Rabaul).

Pool-B: Pomio Storms 1(Pomio),Gnut Chiefs(Gazelle),Spartans 2(Kokopo),Wanderers 2(Kokopo) Vunamami Hammerheads(Kokopo)

Pool-C: Gaulim(Gazelle),Wanderers 1(Kokopo),Rabaul Panthers(Rabaul),Pomio Storms 2 (Pomio),Royals(Kokopo)

Pool-D: Spartans 1(Kokopo), TNLions 2(Gazelle), Page Park Cowboys 2 (Rabaul), Foreign Brothers 2 (Kpo), KBC (Kokopo)

The women’s teams so far are Ulapia Knights, Panthers, TN Lions, Page Park Cowgirls, KBC and Storms

Winning prize for men’s division is K5,000 and K3,000 for women’s division. There are also runners-up 3rd and 4th prizes as well.