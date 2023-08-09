Kokoda hosts soccer festival

This electrifying event, which commenced last week, was a testament to the power of sports in promoting health, education, and gender equality.

The festival kicked off with a soccer tournament that had soccer enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. A total of 14 heart-pounding matches unfolded, each delivering nail-biting moments that captivated both players and spectators alike. After a fierce competition, it was Team Excellence that emerged victorious, standing tall and proud as they hoisted the coveted trophy aloft, symbolizing their triumph on the field.

Kate Donnellan, the Head of Health at Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF), took the stage to award FIFA women's soccer balls to all participating teams.

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) joined in the celebration by presenting Olympic shirts to standout male and female players, an acknowledgment of their outstanding contributions to the sport.

However, the festival was not just about the action on the field. It featured special appearances by a group of esteemed athletes, nine in total, who have represented their nation on Olympic and national platforms.

These luminaries included Hussin Lowah, Mirriam Lola Ilumpui, Mirriam Stanley, Lera Kose, Winnie Mavara, Laizani Soma, Dornah Longbut, Rutha Omenefa, and Basil Jofari.

This diverse assembly brought together talents spanning karate, hockey, netball, boxing, and, of course, soccer, showcasing the multifaceted impact of sports on individual lives and communities.

Gen Nelson, CEO of KTF, spoke passionately about the significance of the tournament within the framework of the Kicks for Kokoda program. The event serves as an important avenue for both the program and the wider community.

By utilizing sports as a conduit for role models and education, the Kicks for Kokoda program empowers young people to adopt health-seeking behaviors while also receiving crucial education on sexual and reproductive health – a vital aspect of their development.

The Kicks for Kokoda program's efforts are bolstered by the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade #ANCP, underscoring the collaborative approach taken in nurturing this unique initiative.

In partnership with the PNG Olympic Committee and Grassroot Soccer, the program not only fosters athletic excellence but also champions the broader principles of sport for development and gender equality.