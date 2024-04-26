Kokoda Boxing Challenge a test for PNG boxers

It will see PNG boxers squaring up against champion boxers from Australia, Boxing New South Wales and Boxing Victoria.

The Kokoda Boxing Challenge between PNG and Australian boxers started back in 2016 to commemorate ANZAC Day through sports. The event gives the national boxers the opportunity to compete against top opponents.

President of PNG Boxing Union Inc. Dr. Gideon Kendino said this boxing challenge would be the real test for PNG boxers to measure their strength, stamina, and skills against quality opposition from Australia.

“The Kokoda Cup Challenge provides a realistic status as to where our boxers are regionally. The Australian boxers from Boxing New South Wales and Boxing Victoria who come up here are champion boxers so that gives reality check on our boxers,” said Dr. Kendino.

The Assistant Coach for the PNG national team, Peter Morrison said this is one of the top boxing challenges in the region with many title-holding boxers competing, which is a good challenge for the PNG boxers.

“The quality of boxers we have that come through this competition is pretty much second to none in our region considering we had three Olympians, many Australian Champions; everyone that come up here from Australia is a state champion.

“The quality of competition our PNG athletes are now put against really sets them up to know where they are at the world stage. And for them to improve, we need to keep getting that quality opposition up here or reciprocate the event by bringing PNG athletes down to Australia which we have been able to do,” said Morrison.

Morrison added that the Kokoda Challenge is a fantastic way to continue the strong bond that PNG and Australia have, especially in the sporting arena. Morrison has been part of this event since its inception in 2016 and happy to promote boxing.

The 2024 Kokoda Boxing Challenge will also be a preparation event for the PNG National team for the Olympic Qualifier in Thailand in May, Junior Oceania Boxing Championship in July in Tahiti and Men and Women’s Boxing Championship in October in Fiji.