Koiari League Finals Rescheduled

Koiari League President Victor Mea said the new dates for the finals was to comply with new restriction measures issued by the National Pandemic Controllers Office.

He said the finals will continue throughout the month of November culminating the grand final tentatively set for 28th November.

The finals format will feature the top eight A grade teams namely SMB Broncos, Havanas, Panthers, Sirinumu Pukpuks, Dabu Storm, FH Dona Minas, Sogeri Choice, and Border Eels.

The President said the Top 4 teams will play off for the first grand final qualifiers while the bottom 4 will go through the elimination process to qualify.