Koiari League Finals

League President Victor Mia said there were no issues throughout the season. They are only looking forward to a good finals for both A grade and U20 in the next 4 weeks, culminating in the grand final of the 30th of October, 2021.

The final top 8 teams are SMB Broncos, Havanas, Panthers, Sirinumu Pukpuks, Dabu Storm, FH Dona Minas, Sogeri Choice, and Border Eels.

In the qualifying finals game 1, it’s the SMB Broncos against the Panthers, and Hanavas versus Pukpuks. In the eliminations, Storm play Sogeri Choice while Dona Minas meet Border Eels.

The finals series will continue with the major semi and preliminary finals in the next 3 weeks with the two outright winners to meet in the grand final decider, scheduled for October 30, 2021.

Koiari League President Victor Mia said Koiari league is proud to have produced a number of elite players for the Digicel Cup and the PNG Hunters since its inception.