Koboni Suffers Defeat

The Cats walloped the 2015 and 2018 champions 4.12 (36 to 2.4 (16) in a match that did not reach any greater heights.

The Demons went into the match dearly missing the services of their PNG Mosquioes superstars, Stanis Susuve, Paul Philip, Amua Pirika, David Topeni, Jason So-on, John James and Max Lavai and struggled during the entire match to keep up with the tempo of the game.

Center-half-forward Douglas lai Jr and Brendan were the only PNG Mosquitoes players that shown out for the Demons but their efforts together with Francis Brown and Curtly Ila just could not hold off the determined Cats led by evasive Glen Saniong and three times PNG Mosquitoes star Greg Ekari.

Ekari and Saniong dominated play in the midfield to set up Cats in the first quarter to notch two goals and five behinds while the Demons struggled with the wind to manage only three behinds to go into the break trailing 3-17.

The second quarter was an even battle and the Demons managed two goals and a behind against the wind through Douglas Lai Jr while the Cats seized a six pointer to maintain a narrow 23-16 lead at half time.

The Cats held the Demons scoreless in the third quarter while they progressed to snap a six pointer against the wind.

The Demons regrouped strongly in the final quarter but their efforts did not materialize into glittering gold with the Cats sealing the match, booting one goal and three behinds against the wind.

In the womens matches on Saturday Concept Koboni belted 13 Plus Cats Malins 6.6.(42) to 1.5 (11) while the reigning premiers Lamana Dockers made a mince-meat out of Bismarck Maritime West Eagles 5.6 (36) to 1.0 (6).