Knights v Roosters: Match Preview

The Roosters will be without a number of their stars, including skipper James Tedesco and halfback Sam Walker, who have both entered concussion protocols, while winger Dom Young has been banned for two matches for a high tackle.

With a number of other players also still sidelined with injury and suspension, coach Trent Robinson has a difficult puzzle to solve this week.

The Knights on the other hand, got back on track last round, claiming their second win of the season after downing St George Illawarra in horrid conditions at McDonald Jones Stadium. While the Dragons failed to fire, the Knights had fun in the wet, running in five tries.

After spending a fortnight working on his game in NSW Cup, Jackson Hastings returned with a strong performance in the No.7 jersey, while halves partner Jack Cogger set up two tries with pinpoint kicks.

Called up to the starting 17 to replace an injured Tyson Frizell (hamstring), Dylan Lucas made a big impact and will be looking to perform well again this week.

As ever, the Knights were well led by skipper Kalyn Ponga, who picked up six Dally M votes for his part in the win, to hit the outright lead on the tally.

Team News

Knights: No changes to the side which got the job done in convincing fashion against the Dragons in Round 5, with Jack Cogger and Jackson Hastings remaining the preferred halves combination and Tyson Gamble left in the wider reserves. Dylan Lucas is again the man to fill in for the injured Tyson Frizell in the second row. Winger Greg Marzhew remained in the squad when it was trimmed on Wednesday as he firms to make a return from a wrist injury.

Roosters: With James Tedesco and Sam Walker both out under the concussion protocol, Joey Manu moves into the fullback role and Connor Watson becomes the five-eighth, with Luke Keary shifting into the No.7 jersey. Junior Pauga is the new face in the backline due to Dominic Young’s two-game suspension, along with Michael Jennings who played 53 minutes last week after coming on as the replacement player. Zach Dockar-Clay comes onto the bench while Nat Butcher returns in the second row, bumping his brother Egan out of the 17 and moving Sitili Tupouniua back to the bench. No changes in Wednesday's 24-hour update.

