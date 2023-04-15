Knights v Panthers: Gamble back at No.6; Martin a chance to return

After an up and down opening few games, the defending premiers have returned to form in impressive fashion over the last two rounds, scoring 97 points and conceding just 24 in wins over the Raiders and Sea Eagles.

With Dylan Edwards firing at the back and Nathan Cleary pulling all the right strings in the halves, the Panthers have shaken off any suggestion of a Premiership hangover and now sit second on the Telstra Premiership ladder.

The Knights will be at home for the second week in a row and will be high on confidence following a tough 34-24 win over the Warriors, which ensured they finished Round 6 sitting inside the top eight.

If they are to be victorious on Saturday night they'll need to overcome a horrible recent record against Penrith, with just one win over them since 2016.

The Panthers have won the last three head-to-head clashes by margins of 18 or more, while at McDonald Jones Stadium they are undefeated in their last five visits.

Team News

Knights: There are no late changes to the side in the 24-hour update with Enari Tuala, Hymel Hunt and Ryan Rivett all dropping out. Phoenix Crossland moves from the halves to start at hooker with confirmation Jayden Brailey's season is now over following an ACL injury suffered in Round 6. Mat Croker looks set to shake off the leg injury which plagued him last week and has been named to start at lock.

Panthers: Luke Garner has dropped out of the squad in the 24-hour update but representative forward Liam Martin remains a chance to be a late inclusion. Lindsay Smith would appear to be the odd man out if Martin comes into the 17 with Scott Sorensen likely to move back to the bench. There are otherwise no injury concerns.

Story first published by: NRL.com