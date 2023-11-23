Kiunga Catfish receive support from OTML

The symbolic handover of the sponsorship took place in Tabubil, where OTML presented a cheque to the team's executives. Among the recipients were Senior Dumo, the Technical Officer, Roland Kevin, the Medical Officer, and Lynton Tube, serving as both Trainer and Captain.

Comprising players from the five districts of Western Province, the Kiunga Catfish eyes the Agmark Sepik 9’s as a golden opportunity to display their prowess on a broader stage.

Senior Dumo articulated the team's ambitions, emphasizing their goal to not only represent the province but also to attract attention from selectors scouting talent for Digicel Cup franchises.

OTML's financial injection is part of a broader support.

network for the Kiunga Catfish. Additional backing from various organizations has poured in, contributing not only to the team's participation but also aiding in the acquisition of their distinctive uniforms.

As the Agmark Sepik 9’s Rugby League Tournament gathers momentum, with 20 teams poised for a fierce competition between November 24th and 25th in Wewak, East Sepik Province, the Kiunga Catfish is poised to make a resounding impact.