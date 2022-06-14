Kini Is Official Flag Bearer

Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) President Sir John Dawanincura said the flag bearer reveal is an important role and ceremony in the lead up to the opening ceremony.

“Ailima’s outstanding leadership has been key to the vaá women’s success,” Sir John said.

“Ailima was part of the women’s team to the 2013 Mini Pacific Games that won three silver medals, the 2015 Pacific Games V12 team that shocked champions Tahiti for the Gold and in 2019 added another silver and a bronze for their treasure trove.

“Since being appointed as skipper in 2015, Kini continues to show outstanding leadership traits in and out of the water.

“Being the Team PNG flag bearer is an honour and unique responsibility that places you in an elite and distinguished class with those who elegantly carried the flag and its responsibilities before you,” said the PNGOC President.

Team PNG Chef de Mission to the Mini Pacific Games Kila Dick said, “Being a flag bearer is a significant achievement and is a true reflection of Ailima’s character, which is worthy of this recognition.”

The majority of the traveling Team PNG contingent flew directly to the Northern Marianas from Papua New Guinea, whilst several overseas based athletes from the United States and Australia, touched down in Saipan yesterday to join the rest of Team PNG.

The full team is now in training mode whilst awaiting the opening ceremony on Friday 17th June.