Kimbe Squash strikes out in success

The tournament, featuring 13 participants across three events - Men's Open, B Grade, and C Grade - unfolded as a vibrant celebration of squash in the heart of Kimbe town, West New Britain Province.

The festivities kicked off with the tournament launch on Friday 23rd February, at the Liamo Resort, setting the stage for a weekend filled with thrilling matches.

The round-robin matches took centre stage last weekend, where players showcased their skill and determination throughout the day.

The tournament's director, Philip De Beer, ensured a seamless and exciting experience for players and spectators alike.

Gratitude goes to the supporting sponsors - Liamo Reef Resort, Kimbe Bay Shipping Agencies, Swire Shipping, TriWest Security, Nakovi Ltd, Niugini Helicopters, Islands Petroleum, RA Marine, and NBPOL Mosa Club, for their crucial role in making the event a success.

Sunday morning saw the culmination of the tournament, with finals across all three events.

The C Grade final witnessed De Beer claiming victory, showcasing his prowess on the court.

In the B Grade event, the former Pacific Games women's squash veteran Bridgit Matrus emerged victorious, adding another accolade to her impressive career.

The Men's Open final featured a fierce battle between Pacific Games and Commonwealth Squash Team PNG teammates Moreina Wei and Madako Suari Jr.

In a display of skill and sportsmanship, Madako Suari Jr emerged triumphant, securing his place in history as the first-ever Men's Open winner of the Kimbe Squash Open.

The participation of visiting player Tyrone Pople, a top squash junior from Lae, added an extra layer of competition and talent to the event. People, flying in from Lae, showcased his skills and contributed to the dynamic atmosphere of the tournament.

The elder statesmen of the squash courts, Geoff Vincin and Elvis Mathies, embodied ageless tenacity, participating wholeheartedly in both the Men's Open and B Grade events.

Their commitment and endurance stood as a testament to the timeless appeal of squash and the inclusive nature of the Kimbe Squash Open.

The inaugural Kimbe Squash Open had not only marked a milestone for squash enthusiasts but had also set a precedent for future editions.

The triumphs, tales of seasoned players, and the support from sponsors promise more exciting encounters and a stronger squash community in the years to come.

The Squash Open has become a symbol of unity, competition and celebration in the heart of Kimbe.