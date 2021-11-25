Kikori Sports Get Support

At a small ceremony, ISEZ Project Manager, Peter Kengemar said they are obliged to assist the sporting groups in the project area to procure sporting gear.

After visiting the district, he saw the need to involve youth in various activities and sports is one of those activities.

He thanked the Kikori DDA through chairman, Soroi Marepo Eoe, for their assistance to ensure this sporting groups get the support needed.

Mr Eoe said supporting youth is important to ensure they keep out of trouble or misfortune.

“The DDA has supported unemployed youth to get a second chance in life through other educational institutions after the formal education system pushed them out onto the streets.

“Up-skilling them is important to take advantage of the upcoming projects to the district such as the Ihu Special Economic Zone Project and the Papua LNG Project.”

He challenged youths to look at options beyond sports so that they can look at a coordinated approach to developments coming.

Mr Eoe also urged sporting groups to work with the organized youth groups affiliated with National Youth Development Authority.

“The country is pushing up to 60,000 youth yearly with no formal employment. Therefore, these activities are a stepping stone to developing mindsets. Sporting activities support their journey to those kinds of convictions.”

He added that the KDDA board has approved K300,000 to support sporting activities in the district from Bluff in Ihu to West Kikori.

Present at the ceremony were Orokolo Rugby League Association Secretary, Steven Paia and Chairman, Brian Lakore.